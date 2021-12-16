Short Interest in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Declines By 46.8%

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the November 15th total of 244,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 821,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OSMT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 18,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. The company has a market cap of $65.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.41. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 138.76% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

OSMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSMT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 53,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

