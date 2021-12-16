Short Interest in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Grows By 266.7%

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average is $55.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTEC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

