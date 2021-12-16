Short Interest in ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Grows By 233.3%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBSFY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.73. 15,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBSFY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €19.50 ($21.91) to €22.00 ($24.72) in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios.

