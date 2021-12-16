Short Interest in Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Decreases By 44.2%

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,300 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the November 15th total of 93,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PUBGY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($76.40) to €63.00 ($70.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.15.

OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.47.

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

