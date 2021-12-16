Short Interest in Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) Rises By 198.0%

Rightscorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIHT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 198.0% from the November 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of RIHT stock remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Rightscorp has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Get Rightscorp alerts:

About Rightscorp

Rightscorp, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics and litigation services to support artists and owners of copyrighted intellectual property. Its technology system monitors the global peer-to-peer file sharing networks to seek out and find illegally downloaded digital media. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Rightscorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightscorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.