Short Interest in RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Decreases By 58.6%

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the November 15th total of 76,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RYB Education in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of RYB Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of RYB Education by 229.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 22,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of RYB Education by 110.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RYB Education alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RYB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.06. 3,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. RYB Education has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $5.91.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 17th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter. RYB Education had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 13.82%.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sell educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.