Short Interest in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Decreases By 53.4%

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the November 15th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.27 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.34 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.30). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, Director Paul S. Hoffner bought 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.20 per share, for a total transaction of $30,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salisbury Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.