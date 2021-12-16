Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Grows By 75.8%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the November 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shimano stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 68,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,246. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.30. Shimano has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.05.

Get Shimano alerts:

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano, Inc engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Shimano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.