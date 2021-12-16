Short Interest in Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Decreases By 73.7%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 73.7% from the November 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SINGY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.14. 28,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,740. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49. Singapore Airlines has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $8.71.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

