Short Interest in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Drops By 74.0%

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 125,900 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the November 15th total of 484,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 44.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after acquiring an additional 241,895 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 52.0% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 352,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 173.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 115,313 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 111.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 108,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 57,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 172.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 43,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:HNDL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,896. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.