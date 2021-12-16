Short Interest in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Declines By 73.5%

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the November 15th total of 40,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,522,000. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,817,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,733 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 2,333.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEKK stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

