Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Increases By 132.2%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,600 shares, an increase of 132.2% from the November 15th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $72.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.87. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $58.09 and a 12 month high of $73.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VONV. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.5% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,977,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.4% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter.

