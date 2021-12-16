Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Purchases C$68,800.00 in Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Jose Vizquerra acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$164,633.24.

SMT opened at C$1.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. Sierra Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.56 and a twelve month high of C$4.92. The firm has a market cap of C$274.51 million and a PE ratio of 16.31.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$76.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.75 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lowered shares of Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

