SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $434.82 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.11 and a 1 year high of $435.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.54.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

