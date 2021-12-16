SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF accounts for 1.3% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 184.1% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the third quarter worth $6,600,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $368.44 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $276.58 and a fifty-two week high of $371.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.73.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

