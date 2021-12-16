SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $621,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,018 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 250.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 316.7% in the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 7.6% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 24.6% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $592.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $262.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $648.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $579.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.08.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

