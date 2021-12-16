SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $890,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 53.9% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 63,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 49,718 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 275,824 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $16.75.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

