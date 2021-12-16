SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 4,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $260.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.08, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

