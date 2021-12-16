SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9,533.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 115,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 114,405 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 327.1% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 45,061 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $148.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.84. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $158.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

