SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC owned 0.62% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 49.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 2,751.5% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 35.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000.

PTF opened at $164.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.36. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $120.33 and a 12-month high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

