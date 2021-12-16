Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) Short Interest Update

Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

SLN stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Silence Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.