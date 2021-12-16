Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.93% from the stock’s current price.

SI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

Shares of SI opened at $146.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 2.53. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 32,712 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

