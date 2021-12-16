Simon Quick Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

LMT opened at $344.42 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.68%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

