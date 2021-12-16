SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.
SRV.UN stock opened at C$12.30 on Thursday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$2.26 and a twelve month high of C$13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.33.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.