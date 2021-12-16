SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

SRV.UN stock opened at C$12.30 on Thursday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$2.26 and a twelve month high of C$13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$103.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.33.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.