Skrumble Network Market Capitalization Achieves $1.93 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. Skrumble Network has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $988,521.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Skrumble Network has traded 43.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Skrumble Network alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00039533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.99 or 0.00206331 BTC.

Skrumble Network Coin Profile

Skrumble Network (SKM) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skrumble Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skrumble Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skrumble Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.