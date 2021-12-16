Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Update

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 544,000 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the November 15th total of 955,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,440.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDHF opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. Skyworth Group has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.78.
About Skyworth Group
