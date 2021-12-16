Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Short Interest Update

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 544,000 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the November 15th total of 955,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5,440.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWDHF opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37. Skyworth Group has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.78.

About Skyworth Group

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells consumer electronic products in People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and Smart Appliances Business segments.

