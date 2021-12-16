SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the November 15th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SOBKY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.01. 60,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,360. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43. SoftBank has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SoftBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

