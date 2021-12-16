Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) versus Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Head to Head Contrast

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of -1.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Kiromic BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -35.42% -30.86% Kiromic BioPharma N/A -418.63% -181.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Kiromic BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$88.29 million ($0.83) -2.23 Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$19.20 million ($1.89) -0.99

Solid Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiromic BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.7% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Solid Biosciences and Kiromic BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 2 4 0 2.67 Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Solid Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 449.55%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Kiromic BioPharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

