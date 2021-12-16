Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Down 56.3% in November

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Source Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOR stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,732. Source Capital has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $45.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

