South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded to Outperform at Raymond James

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SSB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.84.

Shares of South State stock opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.44. South State has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. South State’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that South State will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in South State in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in South State by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in South State during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in South State during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in South State by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

