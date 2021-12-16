SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. SP Plus posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,550%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SP shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SP Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 100.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in SP Plus by 106,057.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,339. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.10. SP Plus has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $609.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

