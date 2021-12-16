Spaceswap (MILK2) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $49,013.00

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Spaceswap coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00056164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,026.46 or 0.08362374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00078598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,253.43 or 1.00215435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052700 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

