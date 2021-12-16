SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 413.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $361.43. The company had a trading volume of 447,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,177. The company’s 50-day moving average is $353.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.63. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $297.42 and a twelve month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

