Spectrecoin (XSPEC) One Day Volume Tops $6,042.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.65 or 0.00215270 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00030863 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002992 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00020408 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.96 or 0.00591812 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00067078 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.