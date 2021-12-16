Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Global Inc. is a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services. Spire Global Inc., formerly known as NavSight Holdings Inc., is based in VIENNA, Va. “

Get Spire alerts:

SPIR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.05 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS SPIR opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.25. Spire has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPIR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Spire during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spire (SPIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.