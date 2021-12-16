Spire Wealth Management Increases Position in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Atossa Therapeutics were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 484.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,762,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,846,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,700,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATOS stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

