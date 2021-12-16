Spire Wealth Management Increases Stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 486.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

TQQQ stock opened at $165.79 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $75.03 and a twelve month high of $183.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.89.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

