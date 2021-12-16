Spire Wealth Management Sells 38 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $206,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTN opened at $311.53 on Thursday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $343.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,063 shares of company stock worth $36,530,812. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.38.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

