Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report issued on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SRC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.24.

SRC opened at $47.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 202.38%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

