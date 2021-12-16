Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Has $407,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,860 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.10.

MCD stock opened at $264.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $265.86. The firm has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

