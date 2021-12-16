Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,543 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Amundi purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,776 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX opened at $114.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.59. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.07.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

