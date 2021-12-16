Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21,754.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,871,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,693 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $482,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,362 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $239.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $189.76 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.44 and a 200-day moving average of $229.62.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

