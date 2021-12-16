Spreng Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $471.90. 345,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $460.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $446.08. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $363.38 and a one year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

