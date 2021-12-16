SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SSPPF. Barclays decreased their price target on SSP Group from 370.00 to 350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

