St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives GBX 1,498.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,498.75 ($19.81).

Several brokerages have weighed in on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 1,837 ($24.28) to GBX 1,700 ($22.47) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,770 ($23.39) to GBX 1,800 ($23.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,642 ($21.70) to GBX 1,635 ($21.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

STJ remained flat at $GBX 1,596 ($21.09) on Friday. 1,124,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,775. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,549.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,542.41. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 1,082.50 ($14.31) and a one year high of GBX 1,697 ($22.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.