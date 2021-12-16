STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.18. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $45.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after buying an additional 775,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,644,000 after buying an additional 606,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after buying an additional 1,422,224 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,102,000 after buying an additional 162,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,189,000 after buying an additional 131,735 shares during the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

