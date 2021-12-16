Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $78.66

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 78.66 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 83.45 ($1.10). Stagecoach Group shares last traded at GBX 80.60 ($1.07), with a volume of 4,939,113 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SGC shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.74) price target on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Stagecoach Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £444.01 million and a P/E ratio of 13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,518.36, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.66.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Stagecoach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagecoach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.