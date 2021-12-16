State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. American National Bank boosted its position in CDW by 610.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in CDW by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

CDW opened at $192.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

