State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth $54,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $362.92 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.30 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.53.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

