State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.23 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $72.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $74.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

